Michael Allen Wall
Wichita Falls - Michael Allen Wall, 65, of Wichita Falls, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 1 and 2 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at City View Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at City View Baptist Church with Pastor John Otley, officiating. Interment will follow at Rosemont Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
A son of the late Arlene Reece Wall and Bonnie Lenora Blalock Wall, Michael was born on November 20, 1953 in Shawnee, Oklahoma. On April 26, 1975, he married Linda Sue Collins. Michael was a member of City View Baptist Church. He worked in the oilfield all his life, and enjoyed teaching his oilfield family. He had a love for animals, and animals loved him, and he enjoyed fishing and hunting, and being outdoors. Michael loved life, he loved his children, and he loved chasing his grandchildren around being involved in all their activities. He was a hard worker, a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be missed dearly.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Marie Yott.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Wall; his children, Nicola Marie Wall, Michael Wall and wife Sommer, Mika Castleberry, Teresa Gardner, and Kevin Ervin and wife Kelisha; his grandchildren, Tylor Wall and fiancé Yahaira, Riley Wall, Emma Wall, Champ Wall, Dylan Castleberry, Joshua Castleberry, Mercedes Coyote, Antonio Coyote, Alexus St. Clair, Levi St. Clair, Andrew Garcia, Jenna Amielle Gardner, Kirsten Nicole Ervin, Bailey Kaye Ervin, and Brylea Layne Ervin; great-grandchildren, Andrea James Wall, Luis Jay Garcia, Emanuel Antonio Coyote, Emilio Blas Coyote, Skye Walker St. Clair, Scarlette Mae St. Clair, Zachary Lucas St. Clair, Romeo Ray Garcia, and "Billy Ray" Osiris Jean Garcia.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019