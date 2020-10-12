Michael Anthony Esquibel
Wichita Falls - Michael Anthony Esquibel, 52, of Wichita Falls, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.
A Rosary and Vigil service will be held at 6:00 p.m. followed by a family visitation until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Rev. Raul Martinez Lopez, celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Michael was born on October 22, 1967 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Michael was a carpenter by trade. He loved spending time with his family and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his parents, Joe and Martha Esquibel of Wichita Falls; his sister, Teresa Leon and husband Lupe of Fort Worth; one niece and two nephews; one great-niece and two great-nephews; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
