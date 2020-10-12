1/1
Michael Anthony Esquibel
Michael Anthony Esquibel

Wichita Falls - Michael Anthony Esquibel, 52, of Wichita Falls, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.

A Rosary and Vigil service will be held at 6:00 p.m. followed by a family visitation until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Rev. Raul Martinez Lopez, celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Michael was born on October 22, 1967 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Michael was a carpenter by trade. He loved spending time with his family and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his parents, Joe and Martha Esquibel of Wichita Falls; his sister, Teresa Leon and husband Lupe of Fort Worth; one niece and two nephews; one great-niece and two great-nephews; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
