Michael David Clements
Fort Worth - Michael David Clements passed away on November 30, 2020. There are no services planned at this time.
Michael was born July 11, 1969 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Rodger and Connie (Jennings) Clements. He graduated from Rider High School in 1987. He was a National Merit Scholarship Winner and an Eagle Scout. Michael was active in the Marching Band and the Honors Band at Rider High School
He attended Texas A&M University and graduated from Midwestern State University.
Michael worked at the Texas Department of Transportation in Vernon, Texas as an engineer. He was currently working as a Civil Engineer as Operations Manager for IEA Engineering.
Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; his son, John Tyler; and daughter, Mikayla. He is also survived by his parents, his sister-in-law, Delight, and nieces, Abigail and Emily.
