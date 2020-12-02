1/1
Michael David Clements
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael David Clements

Fort Worth - Michael David Clements passed away on November 30, 2020. There are no services planned at this time.

Michael was born July 11, 1969 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Rodger and Connie (Jennings) Clements. He graduated from Rider High School in 1987. He was a National Merit Scholarship Winner and an Eagle Scout. Michael was active in the Marching Band and the Honors Band at Rider High School

He attended Texas A&M University and graduated from Midwestern State University.

Michael worked at the Texas Department of Transportation in Vernon, Texas as an engineer. He was currently working as a Civil Engineer as Operations Manager for IEA Engineering.

Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; his son, John Tyler; and daughter, Mikayla. He is also survived by his parents, his sister-in-law, Delight, and nieces, Abigail and Emily.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved