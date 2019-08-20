|
|
Michael L. Davis
Wichita Falls - Michael L. Davis, 57, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 19th at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20th at Faith Baptist Church with Rev. Scott West and Rev. Thomas Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Michael was born on November 14, 1961, in Charleston, South Carolina, to Wanda (Hatfield) and Homer Lee Davis. He was a firefighter for the Wichita Falls Fire Department for 33 years. He was a member of Fairway Baptist Church. He loved fishing and taking people out on his boat.
Michael was preceded in death by his Father, Homer Lee Davis.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn Davis; his mother, Wanda Louise Davis; his son, Daniel Davis; his daughter, Samantha Lamberti and her husband, Michael Lamberti; his daughter, Miranda Smith and her husband, David Smith; his first grandchild Elenore Lamberti; and his five brothers and sisters.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to the Wichita Falls Firefighters Chaplains Fund.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 20, 2019