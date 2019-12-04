|
Michael Lewis Parham Sr.
Dallas - Michael Lewis Parham Sr. was a larger than life husband, father, and grandfather who passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 2, 2019. He lived life to the fullest, devoted to those he loved, steadfast in his integrity and passionate about his interests and beliefs. His gentle nature, kindness, and strong values earned him the respect of all those he encountered and served.
Mike was born on December 21, 1946 in Wichita Falls, Texas, the middle son of Margaret and Melvin Parham. He graduated Wichita Falls High School in 1964, the University of Texas in 1969 where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, and SMU School of Law in 1973. Mike began his distinguished career as a trial lawyer with the firm Vial, Hamilton of Dallas, Texas and rapidly rose to partnership. He was subsequently lured to the Winstead firm where he tried business and product liability cases as he mentored a host of associates. He later joined the Law Office of Frank Branson. Mike's passion for justice led him to start his own firms: Parham, Jones & Shriver, and eventually the Law Office of Michael L. Parham where he remained until retiring from law in 2010. He also served as an adjunct professor teaching trial advocacy at SMU School of Law for over 30 years.
Mike was an ardent supporter of the jury system. In recognition of that passion and his unmatched trial skills, Mike was inducted into the American Board of Trial Advocates, ultimately becoming President of the Dallas Chapter. Due to his unique experience serving both sides of the docket with the Dallas Association of Defense Counsel and the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, he was honored to be named a Fellow member of the Dallas Bar Association and the American Board of Trial Advocates.
Later in life, Mike found a passion as a Mason at Sam P. Cochran 1335 Masonic Lodge where he established new friendships and served in many leadership positions, including Past Master. He was also a Member of the Masonic Juris Prudence of the Grand Lodge of Texas, a member of Claude L. Austin Masonic Lodge and the Scottish Rite bodies.
More important to him than all of these accomplishments was his family. He fiercely loved his family, enjoyed spending time outdoors with friends and family, hunting, traveling, sunrises and sunsets. Mike was an avid reader and life-long learner, with a special interest in WWII due to his father's service. He was a man of great integrity and a wealth of knowledge on any subject. He had a remarkable sense of humor, at times off-color, and loved to start a trial or a dinner with a joke or good story. He was a doting grandfather who enjoyed fishing, carpooling, sleepovers, ice cream parties, and playing beauty parlor with his granddaughters and card games with his grandson. He never missed his kids or grandkids races, soccer games, basketball games, volleyball games, and dance recitals, or birthdays. His grandkids referred to him as Ghi Ghi, and he was considered the greatest Ghi Ghi of all time!
He is survived by his wife, the love of his life, Jo Ann, whom he adored and had just celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary with on November 29th; daughter, Jennifer Irvine and husband Graham; son, Michael Parham Jr.; daughter, Elizabeth Johnson and husband Kevin, and his grandchildren, Ellie and Camille Irvine, Nina Parham, and Emmy and Parker Johnson. Mike is also survived by other loving family members including his sister, Patricia Gard; brother, Dan Parham and wife Mikie; sister-in-law, Kathryn Draper and husband Ed; cousin David Loggie and wife Kathy; and many other cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends who loved him dearly.
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, December 6th, at Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church, at 11:00 AM. Memorials can be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation, specifically for the Cure for Ocular Melanoma program, the Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas, and Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019