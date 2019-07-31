Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
2237 Williamson Rd
Burkburnett, TX
Michael Lynn Lewis


1957 - 2019
Michael Lynn Lewis Obituary
Michael Lynn Lewis

Wichita Falls - 07/10/1957 - 07/27/2019

On this day a beloved father, brother, husband and friend passed from our world. Mike touched so many lives in so many ways. His strength through life has been something that all can learn from. Through thick and thin, Mike was there for his family and friends and enjoyed the moments spent with them all. His Lord and Savior was always a part of his life and Mike inspired so many through his battle with his enduring strength and will. He was preceded in death by his parents W.R. (Bill) Lewis and Linda Lorene Shults Lewis and Cousin Brent Lewis. He is survived by soul mate and best friend Valerie Lewis, sons Michael Lewis and grandson Payton, Nicholas Rives and his wife Laura, Blaine Rives, Cody Rives and grandchildren Lynlee and Carter, brother James Lewis, Donna Lewis and sister Bobbie Aboussie and husband Joey, Sister-in-Law Veronica Beach and husband Stasey, nieces and nephews Will, Jaime Lea, Joseph, Julie Anna, Kara Jane, Eddie and Seth and so many beloved friends! "Remember me with jokes and laughter, or don't remember me at all." "Live life to the end, give it all you have!" These are Mike's wishes for all that knew him. There will be a celebration of his life for friends and family with a pot luck, horseshoes, and reminiscing on Saturday August 10th 2019 at 2237 Williamson Rd, Burkburnett TX from 1:00-6:00pm. In lieu of flowers Mike asks that donations be made to the of Lubbock.
Published in The Times Record News on July 31, 2019
