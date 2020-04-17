|
|
Michael Perry Wells, Sr.
Holliday - Michael Perry Wells, Sr. (Mike) of Holliday, TX passed from this life and entered into his eternal home on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Wichita Falls, TX. He was 66 years of age. Beloved husband, father, papa, son, brother, friend and pastor, Mike has been set free from pain and suffering and is now with his loving Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ. Mike's final words were, "Don't you cry for me. I'm going Home." In keeping with his wishes, there will be a "Celebration of Life" memorial service in Holliday in the future, as well as a future memorial service in Jonesboro, AR.
Mike was born on January 25, 1954 in Harrisburg, AR. He was preceded in death by a new-born son of Jonesboro; his father, Harold Wells, Jonesboro and his step-father, Howard Morgan, Holliday.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Theresa Wells of the home, one son, Michael Wells, Jr. (JoAnn Garcia), Wichita Falls; one daughter, Michelle Wells, Wichita Falls; his mother, Wilma Morgan of Holliday and his step-mother, Georgia Wells, Jonesboro; six sisters, Dee McMahan (Jerry), Wichita Falls, Tabitha Jones and Kim Bass, Jonesboro, Donna Crossley and Dana Turk, Amarillo, TX and Kelly Morgan, Ft. Lauderdale, FL; three brothers, Clayton Morgan, Houston, TX, Paul Morgan, Holliday and Charlie Winn (DeAnna), Lebanon, TN.
Survivors also include three grandchildren; Audrey Snider, Holliday, Matthew Spencer (Breanna), Linn, MO, Faith Voyles, Graham, TX and two great-grandchildren; Savannah Long and Elijah Voyles, Graham, a host of nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly and his beloved church members of Holliday Assembly of God.
Mike served as the pastor of the Holliday Assembly of God Church since August, 2009. He founded and led Harvest Food Ministry in Holliday since its inception in 2010 and was passionate about serving God through service to others and preaching the gospel. His message was, to all who would listen,"Get your lives right with Jesus before it's too late".
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials in Mike's memory may be made to the following: Harvest Food Ministry, PO Box 100, Holliday, TX 76366 or Holliday Assembly of God, PO Box 100, Holliday, TX 76366.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020