Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Michael Hathaway
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
Wichita Falls - Michael Ray Starnes Hathaway was born in Bowie, Texas, on March 19, 1965, to Edgar Starnes and Virginia (Knight) Starnes.

Michael Hathaway and husband Kent Hathaway lived in Wichita Falls, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father Edgar and Virginia Starnes; in-laws Bill And Carol Hathaway; brother Richard Starnes; sisters Carolyn Starnes and Carol Gilmore.

He is survived by husband of twenty-seven years Kent Hathaway; brother and sister-in-law Steve and Brenda Starnes; sister-in-law Judy Starne; step-sister Stephanie Ratliff; step-brother David Morris; sisters-in-law Cindy Dever and husband Dean; Cheryl Sivils and husband Randy; and many nieces and nephews.

Michael had a great love for his pets and his career in nursing. He had over 25 years of State service.

Memorial service in celebration of Michael's life will be held on Monday, April 22nd, at 2:30 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation is scheduled on Sunday, April 21, from 6-8 PM, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 21, 2019
