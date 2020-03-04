|
|
Michael Richard Staab
Wichita Falls - Michael Richard Staab, 65, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6th at Lunn's Colonial Chapel with Rev. Reginald Blow officiating. Interment will follow at Rosemont Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Mike was born on March 13, 1954, in Rosenhiem, Germany, to SoFie (Hofmann) and Marvin H. Staab. He not only had a passion for sports, he also had an extreme talent for anything he played-football, baseball, basketball, track and golf. He loved spending time outdoors camping, hiking and swimming. Mike was a Dallas Cowboy fan through and through.
Mike worked for PPG for 44 years. He was known to all as the "kindest man ever." Friends speak of his talents, his humor, his work ethic and how he always served others until the day he passed.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Marvin H. Staab; and was followed in death by his wife Ruth Williams Staab on Wednesday, March 4..
He is survived by his mother, Sofie Staab; sibilngs, Sandy Seney and husband, Mike; and David Staab and wife, Krissy; son, Christopher Michael Staab; step-daughters, Erica Arevalo and husband, David; and LaShanda Williams and Shayla Williams; grandchildren, Haven Staab, Adrian Staab, Asa Arevalo, Uri Easter and wife, Faith; Carlos Jr., Ylana, Xola, JJ, Mia, Marcos, Aria Williams, Ezra Moses and Rachel Guilford; great-grandchildren, Shai Tijani and Yanai Easter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020