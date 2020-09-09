Michael Simmons
Wichita Falls - Michael Simmons, 54, of Wichita Falls, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
A son of the late Lee Porter and Mary Elizabeth Simmons, Michael was born on November 29, 1965 in Jersey City, New Jersey. He graduated from Snyder High School in Jersey City, New Jersey and went on to attend Pierce College in Philadelphia. He served our county proudly in the United States Air Force during Desert Storm. On August 31, 1990, he married the love of his life, Cynthia Ann Castaneda. After serving 10 years in the military, Michael went to work for W.F.I.S.D. He spent many years at Zundy Jr. High, Barwise, and for the past seven years at Rider High School.
Michael was a true kid at heart and a jokester. He enjoyed playing video games, working out, smoking a good cigar, and watching the Pittsburg Steelers, but most of all, he loved being with his family.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his two brothers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Cynthia Simmons; his four sons, Antonio Jermaine Simmons and wife Whitni, Keenan Jared Simmons and wife Alejandra, Jalen Mykal Simmons, and Dacin DeMarco Simmons; two brothers, Lee "Butch" Simmons, and Clayton Simmons; his grandchildren, Raelyn, Kynlee, D'Angelo, Korbyn, Korley, and Amalia "little bit denali" ; as well as extended family on the East Coast.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com