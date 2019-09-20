|
Michael Solorio
Wichita Falls - Michael Hernandez Solorio, age 58, of Wichita Falls, passed from this life on September 13.
He was born on February 17, 1961, to Mike Solorio and Lupe Hernandez Solorio, in Wichita Falls, where he lived his entire life. He graduated from Hirschi High School in 1979, and on August 27, 1980, he married the love of his life, Barbara, and to this union were born children Michael and Shelby.
Mike worked in construction, and was known as a hard-working man. He and Barbara enjoyed traveling together, and their favorite destination was San Antonio, where they visited twice each year. He loved dancing to 70's and 80's music with her, and he was a diehard Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns fan. He was an avid golfer, and played in scrambles for years, and for the past few months enjoyed, as he called, a little wagering, on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays, and made countless friends and acquaintances.
Mike was a faithful member and a loyal supporter of the Catholic Church, and spent his younger years in Our Lady of Guadalupe, and later years in Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mike was a kind man with a big, unselfish heart, and was known for always putting God first in his life, and cherished his family, his children and grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his beautiful wife Barbara Solorio.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his parents; his children Michael Solorio and Shelby Gibson (Joel); brothers Robert Solorio and Tony Solorio; sister Gloria Pursel; grandchildren Brooklyn Gibson, Olivia Solorio and Joel Gibson II, who lovingly called him Grandpa.
Mike's celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 21st, at 1:00 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation is scheduled on Friday, September 20th from 6:00-8:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 20, 2019