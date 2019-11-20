|
Michael Stephen Close
Burkburnett - Michael Stephen Close, 54, of Burkburnett, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 9 and 10 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 followed by funeral service at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Bro. Simon Flores, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Michael was born on June 16, 1965 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Phillip Close and Jessie Banda Close. He enjoyed working puzzles and wood work. Michael was an avid music lover and a faithful New York Yankees fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his father-in-law, Robert Casey.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kristie Close of Burkburnett; his son, Dustin Casey and wife Sara of Richardson; his daughters, Brittnay Close of Burkburnett, and Julie Jordan of Wichita Falls; his brothers, Don Close and wife Daria, and Alex Close and wife Carolyn all of Wichita Falls; his mother-in-law, Linda Casey of Burkburnett; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019