Michael Thomas McBride
Michael Thomas McBride

Wichita Falls - Michael Thomas McBride, 78 of Wichita Falls passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Graveside service with military honors will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday. October 30, 2020 at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

Michael was born on March 20, 1942 to the Thomas Ray and Evelyn Francis (Phares) McBride in Sherman, Texas. He graduated from Sinton High School and attended Austin College. Michael proudly served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1972 with three tours in Vietnam and was held as a POW. He worked for a Taxi Company in Wichita Falls as a taxi driver for many years. Michael enjoyed playing card games and collecting baseball cards since his father was privileged to play professional baseball with the Boston Red Sox. He will be missed by many family and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; sister Sarah Francis McBride Huddleston; and the love of his life, Marsha Wood.

He is survived by his children, Rebecca Michele Collins and Patrick Crawford Fitzsimmons and wife Angela; sister Patricia Cowen; grandchildren: Taylor Guerra, Cole Collins, Coby Collins, Dylan Fitzsimmons and Dawson Fitzsimmons; and numerous other family members.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www. owensandbrumley.com





Published in Times Record News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
