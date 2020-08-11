Michael Thompson
Randlett - Michael Lee Thompson, 71, of Randlett passed away Monday, August 10, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Randlett with Rick Beard officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Burkburnett.
Michael was born on October 2, 1948 in Wichita Falls to the late Fordie W. and Velma (Samuel) Thompson. He was a true outdoorsman. Michael enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as camping. He enjoyed farming and ranching, especially raising cattle. Michael's true passion in life was his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister Donna Thornton.
Michael is survived by his wife Joyce of Randlett; sons Brent Thompson and wife Cory of Randlett, Heath Thompson and wife Lucretia of Devol, Les Vassar and wife Stacie of Wichita Falls, and Randy Vassar and wife Jeri of Lake Arrowhead; grandchildren Skylar, McKinley, Colton, and Caleb Thompson; Azlyn, Cameron, and Carlee Vassar, Cason Miser, Kru Simpson, and Kimberly Hawkins; great-grandson Ryan Miser; and brother Jerrell Thompson and wife Gay of Randlett.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairview Cemetery Association, PO Box 181, Randlett, OK 73562.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com