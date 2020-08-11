1/1
Michael Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Thompson

Randlett - Michael Lee Thompson, 71, of Randlett passed away Monday, August 10, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Randlett with Rick Beard officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Burkburnett.

Michael was born on October 2, 1948 in Wichita Falls to the late Fordie W. and Velma (Samuel) Thompson. He was a true outdoorsman. Michael enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as camping. He enjoyed farming and ranching, especially raising cattle. Michael's true passion in life was his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister Donna Thornton.

Michael is survived by his wife Joyce of Randlett; sons Brent Thompson and wife Cory of Randlett, Heath Thompson and wife Lucretia of Devol, Les Vassar and wife Stacie of Wichita Falls, and Randy Vassar and wife Jeri of Lake Arrowhead; grandchildren Skylar, McKinley, Colton, and Caleb Thompson; Azlyn, Cameron, and Carlee Vassar, Cason Miser, Kru Simpson, and Kimberly Hawkins; great-grandson Ryan Miser; and brother Jerrell Thompson and wife Gay of Randlett.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairview Cemetery Association, PO Box 181, Randlett, OK 73562.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley Funeral Home - Burkburnett
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
940-569-3361
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved