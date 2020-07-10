Michelle Renee McKee



Michelle Renee McKee, 26 years old, was born August 4th 1993 in Wichita Falls Texas to Father Dennis Wayne McKee Jr. and Angela though she was not with us very long she always made an impact to whomever she came in contact with she always came in greeting everyone with a huge Tomorrow full of life and she always loved her family time



Michelle is survived by her husband Anthony Shane Ramirez and her four beautiful children Kazlee Leia Marcus &Faith, her father &mother-in-law Rihanna &Placido Ramirez aunt &uncle Celia and Jason McKee



Preceded in death by her father Dennis Wayne McKee Jr. & grandfather Dennis Wayne McKee Sr









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store