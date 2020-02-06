Services
Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX 763672013
(940) 592-4151
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX
Mike Kingcade


1950 - 2020
Mike Kingcade Obituary
Mike Kingcade

Iowa Park - Roger Mike Kingcade, 69, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in the chapel at Dutton Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Franks, Faith Baptist Church of Iowa Park, officiating. Graveside services will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park. Visitation will be from 6-8 PM on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the funeral home.

Mike was born October 24, 1950 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Truman and Monetta (Walls) Kingcade. He grew up in Kadane Corner and attended school at Valley View where he graduated in 1969. Mike was a member of Kamay Baptist Church during those years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, searching for treasures at antique stores and flea markets. Above all, Mike enjoyed spending time with his family.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Carolyn and Melba; nieces Olivia and Lisa.

Surviving relatives include his daughter, Andrea and her husband, Art; grandchildren, Ethan, Xander and Maya; sister, Linda Walker and husband, Jimmy; sister, Janet Wood and husband, Jimmy; brother Dan Kingcade and wife, Lane; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
