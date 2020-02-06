|
Mike M. Jimenes
San Antonio - Mike Mata Jimenes, 85, of San Antonio, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020.
A Rosary and Vigil service will be held at 6:00 p.m. followed by a family visitation until 8:00 p.m. at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. The funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Rev. Raul Martinez Lopez, celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Mike was born on September 29, 1934 in Eastland, Texas to the late Victor Jimenez and Maria Mata Gonzales. He moved from Eastland with his mother and siblings to Wichita Falls. While attending school he met the love of his life, Catherine Gonzales. The couple later married and spent the next 68 years together. They were members of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Mike retired from PPG with over 30 years with the company. In 2007 the couple moved to San Antonio and were members of St Jude's Catholic Church. Mike enjoyed cutting grass, fixing things, watching the San Antonio Spurs, and most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Along with his parents, Mike was also preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Jimenes; two sons, Albert Jimenes, and Michael Jimenez; three grandchildren, Janelle Perez, Justin Jimenez, and Mike Anthony Jimenes; two sisters; Rosa and Felipa; and two brothers; Victor Jimenez and Pete Jimenez.
He is survived by his children, Nancy Perez, Gloria Perez, Jimmy Jimenez, Elizabeth Jimenez, and Rosanne Jimenez; sister Raquel Castro; nineteen grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020