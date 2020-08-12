1/1
Mike McQuerry
Mike McQuerry

Wichita Falls - Michael R. (Mike) McQuerry of Wichita Falls passed from this life on August 10, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was 70 years of age.

Mike was born in Wichita Falls on October 5, 1949, to Boyd A. McQuerry and Margaret Lee Wooldridge. He married the love of his life, Beverly P. Malloy, fifty-two years ago. Their courtship began as high school sophomores when Mike coerced the teacher into assigning Beverly to be his partner in Biology class. Mike graduated from Midwestern State University with B.A. in English.

Mike and Beverly raised two sons, Michael and Shawn.

Mike proudly served in the US Army and the Military Police, and was honorably discharged November 29, 1988. He was a man with many talents and interests. First and foremost, he was a loving and devoted husband and father. He was an avid gun collector, enjoyed collecting knives, and was a member of the NRA. He was well-liked in the Wichita Falls Gun Collector Community. He was a member of the American Legion, and loved playing Santa Claus every Christmas. He was passionate about football, wrestling and boxing, John Wayne, the History Channel, and loved bad movies. He was also an avid coin collector and trivia fan. He was known for his witty quips, such as "gray hair is caused by fluorescent lights." He was renowned for his adoration of penguins, and has an impressive collections of penguins of every size and type.

He was a member of City View Baptist Church.

Those preceding Mike in death are his parents and a son, Michael Shannon.

Those remaining to cherish his memory are his loving wife Beverly and his son Shawn McQuerry, a host of relatives and friends, his terrifying Pomeranian guard dog Buddy, and his cat Socks.

Visitation is scheduled on Sunday, August 16 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home from 5-7 PM, and a celebration of his life will be held on Monday, August 17, at 10 AM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel, with interment following at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.






Published in Times Record News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
9407671770
