Mike Parker
1938 - 2020
Mike Parker

Holliday - Mike Arnold Parker, 81, of Holliday passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Holliday. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Clint Sissom officiating. Interment will follow at Holliday Cemetery under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

Mike (Poppy) was born in Knox City, Texas on August 18, 1938 to Willard and Lillie Parker. At age 5 he began work as a paperboy on the street corners of Wichita Falls and ended his working career at his own Parker's Coffee Service. He served in the army in the late 50's, the National Guard in the early 60's, and he was an interim preacher in the 70's. He loved his family, the Wichita Mountains, John Wayne, and Jesus.

In 1951 Poppy fell in love with a little blonde seventh grader, and it was her hand he was holding when he left this world in the early hours of July 20th. His last months on this earth were full of torment and pain, but he fought every battle like the good soldier he was. Just two weeks ago when asked about heaven, his reply was, "Heaven is my home, but I'm not homesick yet."

Poppy leaves behind Carole, his wife of almost 63 years, daughter and son-in-law Beth and Morris Dillard, daughter Jane Ashley, daughter Ellen Arnold, daughter and son-in-law Susan and Stanley Bergmann, son and daughter-in-law Mike and Wendy Parker, and son and daughter-in-law Pat and Deanna Parker, as well as 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and his beloved canine companion Charlie.

During the past few months, Poppy's life had become more and more a prison to him, and he yearned for open roads and the free life he once enjoyed. He spoke about seeing the border just beyond his reach and crossing over to freedom…

"Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom." 2 Corinthians 3:17

Poppy, you found the border. You are free.

The family suggests that memorials be made in Mike's name to Hospice of Wichita Falls, Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, or the Boy Scouts of America.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
JUL
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
JUL
22
Interment
Holliday Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 21, 2020
Love and prayers for the entire family. Mr. Parker left a huge impact in all our lives.
Mrs. Parker,
May God hold you close in His peace.
Sawyer family
Friend
July 21, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Shawn Sawyer
July 21, 2020
Our deepest sympathy and prayers on the loss of Uncle Mike
Mr and Mrs John Alleva
Family
July 21, 2020
Dear Precious Parker Family,
May God bless your hearts with peace and joy for the wonderful father, husband, man that "Poppy" is. We all enjoyed taking care of this special "Parker Family" at Hospice of Wichita Falls. You guys are a beautiful example of a family lovingly committed to each other! We love each one of you and you will be in our thoughts and prayers. Jan Fleming
