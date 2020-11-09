Mike S. Solorio
Wichita Falls - Mike S. Solorio, 86, of Wichita Falls, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020.
The family will receive friends at 5:00 p.m. followed by a rosary and vigil service beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. The funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Rev. Gene Holley, Jr., officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Mike was born on October 16, 1934 in Wichita Falls, Texas to the late Felix and Maria (Solis) Solorio. He worked many years for Tasty Bread and in the early 70's, he went to work for Panhandle Steel where he soon brought on the first of five family members to work for the company. His oldest son Robert is still employed with the company. After leaving Panhandle Steel, Mike started his own lawn service. Mike was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, and a frequent visitor at English Pharmacy.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jesse Torres, Sr., Manuel Solorio, Felix Solorio, and Juan Solorio; his sister, Juanita Hernandez; and his son, Michael Solorio.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lupe H. Solorio; his sons, Robert H. Solorio and wife Gloria, and Tony Solorio all of Wichita Falls; his daughter, Gloria Pursel and husband Brian of Wichita Falls; his sister, Lupe S. Jimenez of San Antonio; his grandchildren, Robert Solorio, Jr., Maria Solorio, Randy Solorio, Dion Solorio, Christopher Solorio, Shenista Carpenter, Karen Castle, Kimberly Lopez, Shannon Pursel, Michael Scott Solorio, and Shelby Gibson; eleven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com