Mildred Brumbelow
Wichita Falls, Texas - Mildred Brumbelow, 91, was born June 23, 1928 in Electra, Texas to Tom and Grace Copeland. She passed away January 27, 2020 at home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband J.M Brumbelow, her sisters Betty Keen and Sharon Eichorn, and her brother Kenneth Copeland.
She is survived by her sister Gwen Bull of Wichita Falls, her daughter Carolyn and husband Earl Weller of Nocona, her sons Tommy Brumbelow of Wichita Falls, Mark Brumbelow and wife Stephanie of Taos, New Mexico, and stepdaughter Patricia and husband Lloyd McMillian of Oklahoma City. She is also survived by 9 grandkids, 7 great grandkids, 13 great-great grandkids, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends at a visitation Friday January 31st at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home from 6-7 PM. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Lunn's Colonial Chapel with Rev. Tom Medley and Rev. Terri Whitgrove officiating. Burial will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020