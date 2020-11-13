Mildred Dunbar



Mildred Dunbar (Davis) born to Aileen Brown (Norris) on September 21, 1937. She went to walk with her lord, Jehovah on November 3, 2020. Mildred worked for the Wichita Falls Country Club as a Salad Specialist. She had an entrepreneurial sprit and went on to start 3 businesses. With her 1st husband, Oliver Evans, they operated an auto mechanic shop. Along with vehicle repair, they offered towing and recovery services by Big O Wrecker and Millie's Wrecker Service. After the passing of Oliver, she started a Hamburger restaurant and later in life a hair supply shop. Mildred enjoyed sewing and working around the youth. In her retirement years, she worked as a teaching assistant. Mildred is preceded in death by her Mother Alien Brown (Norris), Her 1st husband, Oliver Evans, Sr, Grandson Desmond Sanders, and her great-granddaughter, Skye Escobedo. Mildred is survived by her sister Marie Turner, children Deborah Davis (Evans), Oliver Evans, Jr, Danny Evans, her grandchildren, Tamala Evans, DeSorrow Golden, Tory Golden, Danny McBath, LaDonna Hayes (Evans), Elisha Evans, Danelle Evans, and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.









