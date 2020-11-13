1/1
Mildred Dunbar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Dunbar

Mildred Dunbar (Davis) born to Aileen Brown (Norris) on September 21, 1937. She went to walk with her lord, Jehovah on November 3, 2020. Mildred worked for the Wichita Falls Country Club as a Salad Specialist. She had an entrepreneurial sprit and went on to start 3 businesses. With her 1st husband, Oliver Evans, they operated an auto mechanic shop. Along with vehicle repair, they offered towing and recovery services by Big O Wrecker and Millie's Wrecker Service. After the passing of Oliver, she started a Hamburger restaurant and later in life a hair supply shop. Mildred enjoyed sewing and working around the youth. In her retirement years, she worked as a teaching assistant. Mildred is preceded in death by her Mother Alien Brown (Norris), Her 1st husband, Oliver Evans, Sr, Grandson Desmond Sanders, and her great-granddaughter, Skye Escobedo. Mildred is survived by her sister Marie Turner, children Deborah Davis (Evans), Oliver Evans, Jr, Danny Evans, her grandchildren, Tamala Evans, DeSorrow Golden, Tory Golden, Danny McBath, LaDonna Hayes (Evans), Elisha Evans, Danelle Evans, and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved