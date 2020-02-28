|
Mildred Grace Joyner Yeatts
Mildred Grace Joyner Yeatts was born March 12, 1915 in Wichita Falls, Texas to John Hardy and Annie Elizabeth Helms Joyner. She is preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, one sister, her husband, and her son. She attended WFISD schools but the Great Depression forced her to quit. However, a few years later she was able to resume her studies in Amarillo at the Shield of Faith Bible Institute for a brief stint. Forced again to stop her education but always eager to learn Mildred would later receive her G.E.D. through TCU. She would also go on to attend the University of North Texas. Mildred loved to play the piano. While the Joyners grew up in and remained faithful to First Assembly, two of her brothers enlisted her to help build a new church, Southside Assembly of God (Evangel Temple) in Wichita Falls. They would preach and she would play. It was there she met Henry J.O. Yeatts and fell in love. They were married on January 7, 1934. Together they had three children Benny Joe Yeatts, Patricia Ann McClane and Joy Grace Duncan. She stated, "married life was wonderful, I loved making sure everyone was well-fed, clothed and the house remained peaceful." Her fondest memories were drinking coffee with J.O. at 3AM. They would often wake up, she would go make coffee, they would drink it and then they would fall back asleep until morning. The Yeatts home was filled with early morning prayer and each day ended with prayer. J.O went to be with the Lord on August 19, 2007 and Mildred anxiously awaited the day when they would be reunited. Together J.O. and Mildred started four Assembly of God churches and pastored several more in Texas, New Mexico, Mississippi and Canada. The two most important things to Mildred were her relationship with God and that her family serve Him. Mildred leaves behind two daughters, nine grandchildren, and twenty four great-grandchildren and many great-great grandchildren.
Services will be held at Mount Olivet Chapel of Greenwood Funeral Homes, 2301 North Sylvania Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76111. Viewing Friday, February 28 from 6PM-8PM, Funeral Service, Saturday at 11:30AM. Internment at Eakin Cemetery in Justin, TX.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020