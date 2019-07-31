|
|
Mildred Marie Riter of Wichita Falls, Texas entered into the rest of our Lord on July 25, 2019 at United Regional Hospital, Wichita Falls, Texas.
Marie was born on May 4, 1932 in Ranger, Texas to Homer Lester Tuder and Billie Itura Pruett. She is the second of three daughters. She was raised in McCamery, Texas, where she got married and her two daughters. While pregnant with her second child, she contracted polio, which slowly took the strength of her legs. Then she went against social tradition and left her abusive husband. As a single parent, she raised her daughters and grandchildren until she met the love of her life, Waldo Bennion Riter. They were married on December 4, 1978. She will be remembered as being a volunteer for the Mental Health Auxiliary for fifteen years, fiercely loving her family to the point of tough love, and coining the phrase "El Toro Poo Poo."
Marie is survived by one daughter, Norma Ledbetter of Granbury, Texas, seven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Marie is proceeded in death by her mother, Billie Itura Pruett; father, Homer Lester Tuder; two sisters, Catherin Louise Styles and Margret Lester Loretta Shook; her eldest daughter, Cynthia Mari Casey; and her husband, Waldo Bennion Riter.
A gravesite service will be held Saturday, August 3rd at 10:00 am at the Merriman Cemetery in Ranger, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Ranger, Texas
Published in The Times Record News on July 31, 2019