1/1
Milton Fagan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Milton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Milton Fagan

Wichita Falls - Milton Ray Fagan passed away on November 14, 2020 in Wichita Falls at the age of 91. Mr. Fagan was born in Amity, Arkansas, on May 7, 1930, to Marion James Fagan and Mary Lillian (Garner) Fagan. Mr. Fagan was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Henry Fagan and Doyle Fagan.

Mr. Fagan was in the Army during the Korean War. He later retired from the civil service at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls.

Mr. Fagan is survived by his son Daniel Fagan and wife Jeanette, and his son James Fagan and wife LaTisha. He also is survived by three grandchildren: Kristen Dyer, Alex Fagan, Andrew Fagan, and great grandchild Andre.

Mr. Fagan will be buried near his parents at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman, Texas. Interment will be November 19, 2020 at 10:00 am.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved