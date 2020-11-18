Milton FaganWichita Falls - Milton Ray Fagan passed away on November 14, 2020 in Wichita Falls at the age of 91. Mr. Fagan was born in Amity, Arkansas, on May 7, 1930, to Marion James Fagan and Mary Lillian (Garner) Fagan. Mr. Fagan was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Henry Fagan and Doyle Fagan.Mr. Fagan was in the Army during the Korean War. He later retired from the civil service at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls.Mr. Fagan is survived by his son Daniel Fagan and wife Jeanette, and his son James Fagan and wife LaTisha. He also is survived by three grandchildren: Kristen Dyer, Alex Fagan, Andrew Fagan, and great grandchild Andre.Mr. Fagan will be buried near his parents at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman, Texas. Interment will be November 19, 2020 at 10:00 am.