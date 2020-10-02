Milton Morrison Reece



Wichita Falls - Milton Morrison Reece, 80, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas.



Milton was born October 20, 1939 in Union Valley Community Oklahoma to Richard and Elva Reece.



He is survived by his wife Brenda Hoover Reece and son Bryan of the home, daughter Mellanie Branch and husband Tom Knepher of CA, son Scott Reece and wife Brenda Gay Reece of Holliday, sons Robert, Arkansas and Mike Castro of Wichita Falls, grandson Scott Reece, Jr and wife Jackie, granddaughters Cayce Richardson and husband Nathan and Sydney Reece, great granddaughters, Sophia, Sonora and Sinclair Reece and great grandson Chris Richardson on the way. He also leaves behind his sister Betty Kimler and brother Dale Reece.



Milton was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Elva, brothers, Robert, Donald, Tommy and Darrel Reece and sister Barbara (Bob) Reece as well as a daughter, Diana Lynn Reece.



Milton loved to hunt and fish. In recent years he enjoyed fishing in the Ozark Mountains on the White River. He also spent time on the Conejos River in Colorado. He will be missed by his family and friends.



Milton's family would like thank the staff and doctors at URHCS and the wonderful people at Hospice of Wichita Falls for taking care of him.









