|
|
Minnie Bee Perry
Wichita Falls - Minnie Bee Perry, 87, of Wichita Falls, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
Minnie Bee was born in Wewoka, Oklahoma on October 14, 1932 to William and Jennie Lee Sparks.
She fondly remembered her childhood and teenage years at Hillcrest Baptist Church, where she met her husband Lester and made lifelong friends.
In 1951, she graduated from Wichita Falls High School. After graduation Minnie Bee married her high school sweetheart Lester, in a double wedding ceremony with her triplet sister Annie Marie "Recie" to Billy Sheets. Soon after, Minnie Bee and Lester began their family. In 1997, she retired as a secretary for WFISD.
Minnie Bee was a devoted wife, mother, and grandma who loved traveling with her dear friends and family. She had a love for animals and enjoyed reading and cooking family favorites.
Preceding her in death are her parents and older sisters, Imogene Gray and Sue Coulson; her triplet brother, Robert Sparks and triplet sister, Annie Marie "Recie" Sheets.
Minnie Bee is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Lester Perry, Jr.; children, Gary Perry and wife Peggy, Laura James and husband Billy, Curtis Perry and fiancé Starla; six grandchildren: Kelly Perry, Rusty Perry, Lindsey Tucker, Ashley Villa, Jennifer Mury, and Christi Stegall, and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A Celebration of Minnie Bee's Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January, 13, 2020 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with her nephew, Rev. Steve Sparks, officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020