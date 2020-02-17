|
Minnie Lee Guilliams
Wichita Falls - Minnie Lee Guilliams, 97, of Wichita Falls passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home with Rev. Gary McBee officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park.
Minnie was born on January 8, 1923 in Delhi, Oklahoma to the late W. P. and Eula (Cromwell) Seal. She worked for Lullaby Diaper service, White's Automotive, and spent many years in the cafeteria of Bethania Hospital, retiring in her 80's after the ice storm of 2009. Minnie was a longtime member of Northside Baptist Church. She never met a stranger. Minnie loved her family, and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands W. R. Greenroyd and Homer Guilliams; son Bobby Greenroyd; daughter-in-law Sharon Greenroyd; brother O. E. (Mutt) Seal; and sisters Lillie Brandon, Fern Cook, and Lila Greenroy.
Minnie is survived by son Bill Greenroyd of Wichita Falls; daughter Melinda McCormack and husband Rick of Wichita Falls; grandchildren Scott Greenroyd, Lori Greenroyd Rowe; Dawn Dunn, Krista Greenroyd, Richard Lee McCormack, and Jennifer Poulton; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; brother Dan Seal of Childress; sisters Wanell McNabb of Dalhart, Sue Buckner of Black Canyon, Arizona, Hallie Burns of Paducah, and Sonja Burnett of Decatur, Alabama; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020