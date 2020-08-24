Missy White Wise
Wichita Falls - Missy White Wise left her beloved earthly family to join her Heavenly Father and family on Friday, August 21, 2020.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25th at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26th at Lunn's with Pastor Ben Murray officiating. Interment will follow at Rosemont Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Missy dearly loved Wichita Falls where she was born on September 11, 1985. Her love for others was evident in all she did, but was most true in her undying love and dedication to her precious daughter, Carsyn, and family. She graduated from S.H. Rider High School in 2004 and received her BAAS from MSU in 2017. While at MSU Missy became a lifelong member of the Chi Omega Fraternity. She has served Chi Omega as their Recruitment Advisor for the past 10 years impacting hundreds of young women's lives. Missy's entire life was one of service to the Wichita Falls community. She was employed by Empire Paper Company. She was also serving as a current member of the Junior League of Wichita Falls.
Missy is survived by her beautiful daughter Carsyn Wise; her parents Susan and Eddie White; her sister Blaire Robinson and beloved brother-in-love, Tyler Robinson; her nieces and nephews, Landry, Blakley, Nash, and Nolan; Uncle Micheal Penrod; Godmother Judy Puckett; Aunt Andrea and Uncle Tommy Cantrell; Aunt Marilyn and Uncle Paul Morris; and Aunt Carolyn Powell.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Barbara Pernod; and Rueben and Pauline White.
Missy leaves behind a multitude of cousins woven in her love and even more friends who truly adored her, mainly because every part of her life showed her genuine and passionate concern for others.
Missy was a truly gifted writer, and she loved to express her feelings in that way. A perfect expression of Missy's zest for others was when she posted, "Don't be a fair weather friend. Be the kind of friend who sees a storm coming and grabs her raincoat and galoshes." I will put on that raincoat and galoshes proudly for the people I love the most. Everyday!"
Missy's favorite expression was one we will all remember.
"Find your people. Love them big!"
His plan is bigger than ours.
