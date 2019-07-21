|
Misti Ondricek
Olney - Misti Ondricek, age 44, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at Hospice of Wichita Falls. Visitation will be Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Lunn Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Olney with Scotte Clark, minister of Hamilton Street Church of Christ, officiating. Interment will follow in Restland Cemetery under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home of Olney.
Misti was born June 3, 1975 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Donald and Lana (Carr) Ickert. She graduated from Olney High School in 1993 and attended Midwestern State University. She was a member of the Hamilton Street Church of Christ. She married Kirk Ondricek on December 23, 2000 in Olney. Together, she and Kirk managed Ondricek and Son Trucking successfully. Misti also worked at Olney Independent School District for many years, and recently was employed at First State Bank in Olney. She was an advocate for children of all ages and was dedicated to helping with any activity her daughter, Hayley, was involved in, including the school Band, One Act Play, 4-H, FFA, and softball. Her favorite past-time was spending weekends with her friends and family at the lake house. Most of all, she was dedicated to her family including her nieces and nephews.
Misti was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Carri Ickert and her father-in-law, Stanley Ondricek.
Misti is survived by her husband, Kirk Ondricek of Olney; her daughter, Hayley Ondricek of Olney; her parents, Donald and Lana Ickert of Olney; her two brothers, Jason and Amy Ickert of Flower Mound, Mathew Ickert of Olney; her mother-in-law, Lynn Ondricek of Olney; nieces, Alayna and Lily Ickert of Flower Mound; nephews, August and Samuel Ickert of Olney; sister-in-law, Laura Moore of McKinney; brother-in-law, Mark Stanfill of Plano; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorials may be made to the Olney Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 352, Olney, Texas 76374, or to Hamilton Street Church of Christ, P.O. Box 736, Olney, Texas 76374.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.lunnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News on July 21, 2019