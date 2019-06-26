|
M.L. "Buster" Sanders
Bowie - M.L. "Buster" Sanders, 86, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 in Bowie, TX.
Graveside services are 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Lindale Cemetery in Bowie, with Terry Haralson officiating.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Buster was born January 17, 1933 in Electra, TX to William and Louvina (Allred) Sanders. On June 24, 1956 Buster married Edna Roth at the Lutheran Church in Bowie.
He had a lifelong career in the oilfield where he never met a stranger or really anyone that hadn't worked with him before. In 1984 Buster became the sole owner of M C Red Gibbins INC, operating the business along side his children, up until his passing. He was a devoted husband, father, grandpa and great grandpa that was loved and respected beyond measure.
Buster enjoyed spending time with family especially if it meant frying the fish he just caught, raising cattle, traveling, and camping but he truly loved to fish.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Juanita, Veta, Bobby, brothers J.R., and Clell, and son-in-law Charles Patterson.
Buster is survived by his wife Edna Sanders; children Joe Sanders and wife Ann, Connie Patterson, Deryl Sanders and wife Linda, and Mike Sanders and wife Charmie, all of Bowie; grandchildren Terri, Jamie, Ashley, Meagan, Bethany, Ali, Levi, Augie, and Mitch; 8 great-grandchildren; brother Billy Wayne, Sister Jerry; nephew and long time fishing buddy Gene Truax; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Published in The Times Record News on June 26, 2019