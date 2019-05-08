Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Aulds Funeral Home
Electra, TX
Interment
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Ft. Sill National Cemetery
Elgin, TX
Electra - Monica Johnson Smith of Washington D.C. passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Southside Church of Christ with Minister John Brown, former Minister of Rose Hill Church of Christ in Lawton, Oklahoma and Minister David Williams of Eastside Church of Christ, officiating. Interment will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, in Ft. Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.

Monica was born September 8, 1965 in Vernon Texas to RJ and Marilyn Johnson.

In 1976 the family moved to Electra Texas where she graduated in the class of 1984. While in High school, she was the Texas State Champion at shot-put and set a state record for the 3A Division.

Monica was also a graduate of Ranger Junior College and worked for the Library of Congress until her death. She attended the Church of Christ in Washington and Electra while at home.

Monica is survived by her daughters, Clarissa Johnson and Daonica Smith, both of Severn, Maryland; parents, Marilyn and Alton Gooden of Electra, brothers, Rex Johnson and wife, Pamela of Fort Worth, Grant Johnson of Wichita Falls, and Durwin Simmons and wife, Eboni of Addison. She also has four nieces and nephews, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Published in The Times Record News on May 8, 2019
