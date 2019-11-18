|
|
Monika Moehnke
Burkburnett - Monika Ellie Moehnke, 74, of Wichita Falls, went to be with her Lord and Savior after a short courageous battle with cancer, on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Monika was born on May 25, 1945 in Leipzig, Germany to Franc and Ellie (Konieczny) Francke. She was an amazing cook and was famously known for her cheesecake and German Potato Salad. Monika was a wonderful "Omi" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a generous heart and will be missed by all that knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Benny; and her faithful pet, Abby.
She is survived by her sons, Frank Moehnke and wife Mandi of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Steve Moehnke of Wichita Falls; her brother, Ewald Konieczny of Germany; her daughter-in-law, Pamela Cleaver Moehnke of Burkburnett; five grandchildren, Matthew Moehnke and wife Lacy of Southlake, Zachary Moehnke of Burkburnett, Rileigh Ko and husband Bryson of Chickasha, Oklahoma, Amy Brown and husband Danny and Taylor List and husband Lee all of Wichita Falls; and seven great-grandchildren, Madison Moehnke, Landry Moehnke, Kacen Ko, Jaxon Ko, Danny Brown III, Gage Brown, and Dallas Brown.
For those desiring, the family requests memorial donations be made in honor of Monika to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019