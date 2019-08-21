|
Monroe Moody
Wichita Falls - On Saturday August 17, 2019 Monroe, loving husband and father of 2 children passed away at the age of 89.
He was born on February 28, 1930 to Alonzo and Mattie (Arnett) Moody in Quinton, Oklahoma. Being raised on a farm, he knew the value of hard work. He was drafted into the Army in 1952 and served until 1953, and was also in the reserves from 1961 to 1962. He graduated from North Eastern Oklahoma State College in 1956.
He married Sandra Haughey on November 6, 1954. He started working at Texas Electric in 1956 until his retirement in 1987, and during that time he taught many children about Reddy Kilowatt. He loved fishing, golfing and woodworking. Many family members have furniture pieces that he built. He will be remembered by his kind and compassionate spirit.
Survived by wife Sandra, his daughters Pam Poirot and husband Steve, Susan Gray and husband Bill, Grandchildren Michael Poirot, Laurie Felts, Greg Gubernath and Jessica Gubernath, he also had 12 Great-Grandchildren.
A special thank you to all the staff from Hospice, for his care.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice would be appreciated.
Memorial Service to be held at a later date.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 21, 2019