Monty L. Wright
Wichita Falls, Texas - Monty L. Wright, 88, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM, Friday, October 11, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church with a funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM, Friday at the church. Interment will be family only, in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Monty was born on September 1, 1931 in Frederick, Oklahoma to Buster L. and Hattie Tidwell Wright. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and married Reta Joye Thornton on July 15, 1952. He was the Vice President of Empire Paper Company, where he worked for 42 years. Monty was avid in his support of the paper industry and served a 2-term office as President of the Southwest Paper and Plastics Association. He was a member of the Sertoma Club for many years, as well as being a part of other industry and civic boards. Monty's devotion to his church was evident as he served on many boards and committees during his decades as a member. Monty loved his family and showed it every day. When he had a chance, he enjoyed the lake, fishing and wood working. He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers.
Survivors include his wife: Reta Joye Wright of Wichita Falls; daughter: Sandra Scheller of Wichita Falls; son: Ron Wright and wife Paula of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; grandchildren: Monty Ray Scheller and wife Stephanie, Kari Barfoot and husband Richard, Chris Wright, Aaron Wright and wife Rachel, and Bethany Wright; 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Many thanks to the staff at Brookdale Senior Living for their care shown during his time there, as well as Hospice for their support.
Memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church or Hospice of Wichita Falls. Online condolences may be expressed to family at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019