Morris Starnes
Wichita Falls - Morris (Butch) Shelton Starnes, 77, of Wichita Falls passed away Monday, March 16, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Pastor Gene Holley Jr. Officiating. The family will receive friends from 9 until 10 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park.
Butch was born on April 16, 1942 in Wichita Falls to the late Clarence Shelton and Elsie Mae (Gardner) Starnes. He was a graduate of Wichita Falls Senior High in 1960. In 1962, Butch married Cecelia Martin, and the couple were married for 58 years. Morris went to work for the City of Wichita Falls, retiring in January of 2017 as a supervisor in the Water Department. However, Butch stayed on during the transition to electronic meters, as he knew the location of every water meter in town, actually retiring in July of that same year. Butch will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Mary Chancellor.
Butch is survived by his wife; son Donald Allison and wife Heidi of Wichita Falls; daughters Paula Fabianke of Cleburne, and Melissa Shahan and husband Foy of Wichita Falls; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother David Starnes and wife Jeannie of Wichita Falls; and sister Linda Ann Starnes of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020