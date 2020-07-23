Myrna Bearden Carter
Myrna Bearden Carter, 67, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. A service to celebrate her life will be held Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 3:00 PM at Heritage Assembly of God, Wichita Falls, Texas. For those unable to attend, Heritage Church will live stream the service on their Facebook page.
Myrna was born on January 22, 1953, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Charles and Norma Bearden and graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1971. WFHS is where she met the love of her life, Mark Carter; they began dating at age 14. They married at age 18 and enjoyed 44 years of marriage together. Some of her fondest memories were of their time riding motorcycles.
Myrna worked for many years at Jiffy Print/Wichita Printing Company. She began volunteering for Hospice of Wichita Falls in 1988 and began working for them full time in 1993 until she retired in 2015. She worked in the medical records department, central supply, and in the volunteer department. Her compassion for others made this job a perfect fit as she always proudly had "a Hospice Heart."
Myrna had such a servant's heart. Throughout their time in Wichita Falls, Myrna and Mark were active members at Heritage Assembly of God where they taught a children's Sunday School class. She also loved volunteering with the food pantry of MasterKey Ministries in Sherman after moving from Wichita Falls. She possessed a sweet spirit which was regularly demonstrated by sending cards and notes of encouragement to others.
Another joy in life was her family. Few marriages know the level of love and commitment she and Mark shared. She was a proud mom and adoring grandmother. She often said her grandchildren "made her heart smile," and she was active in their lives as well as cheered them on in their activities.
Myrna is survived by her daughter, Stacia Haney and husband, Jasyn of Sherman, Texas, along with their children, Carter, Makayla, Jadyn, and Lawson; father-in-law, Alton Carter of Wichita Falls, Texas; sister, Sue Isaacs and her husband, Kenny of Zebulon, North Carolina; brother-in-law, Victor Carter and his wife, Ruby of Katy, Texas as well as nieces, nephews, and many cousins who share a special bond. She and her late husband, Mark, also mentored Roary McClain of Washington, who became like a son to the family, as well as his wife, Amy and their children.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Myrna Carter to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310, or online at www.howf.org/donate-online
.