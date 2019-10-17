|
Myrna Robinson
Iowa Park - "Serve the LORD with gladness!" Psalm 100:2
Myrna Beth Nall Robinson, also known as BigMama, beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, served the Lord with gladness all the days of her life. She has received her reward and has gone home to be with the Lord and all those loved ones who went before her. She was 88.
Born May 15, 1931, in Loving, Texas, Myrna was the tenth and last-born child to Ora Margaret "Maggie" Sanders Nall and John Mark Nall. She married Billy Glen Robinson on December 18, 1949. He preceded her in death in 2010.
A 50-year resident of Iowa Park, Texas, and a 10-year resident of Commerce, Texas, she is succeeded by daughters, Rexa Frasco and her husband Gene of Weatherford, Texas; Reesa Dacus and husband John of Dallas, Texas; granddaughters Dana Ratliff and husband Mike of Fort Worth, Texas, and Elizabeth Dacus of Dallas, Texas; grandson Ryan Parker and wife Kim of Corinth, Texas; great grandchildren Jackson and Henry Tsukahara and sister Evie Ratliff of Fort Worth; and Austin, Alex, Ava, Amelia, and Anna Parker of Corinth. She is succeeded by many nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends. She is also succeeded by her beloved farm dogs, ever-faithful Freckles and her pal Spotty, and farm cat Cleo. They were among the friends and family that brought purpose to her life after she was widowed.
Myrna graduated from Graham High School in 1948. She wanted to be a missionary when she grew up, but her mother feared it would take her too far from home. As is said, "Bloom where you're planted," so she did just that and ministered to others wherever she was. She worked alongside Bill in their Western Auto store, and in 1977 was named director of The Friendly Door senior citizens' center in Iowa Park. She and Bill raised their girls in the First United Methodist Church of Iowa Park and were members there for 50 years. They joined the Pecan Gap United Methodist Church once they moved to their country home and quickly made friends in the community. She fostered deep, abiding friendships with many throughout her life. She was a member of the United Methodist Women in Iowa Park and in Pecan Gap.
The Masonic Grand Lodge of Texas awarded Myrna the Community Builder Award in 1993; The Iowa Park Chamber of Commerce conferred the Outstanding Senior Citizen of the Year award to her in 1994; then she received Special Mission Recognition from the United Methodist Women North Texas Conference in 2017.
Fiercely independent, she lived with Freckles, Spotty, and Cleo on a farm north of Commerce, Texas, and only a year ago let her driver's license expire on her birthday. Although she suffered physically, she remained sharp mentally. One would find her rooting for the Dallas Cowboys every football season. Her nephew, Johnny Johnson, once said the Nalls were the most mirthful people he ever knew. Myrna bestowed that mirth on everyone who met her and spread her joy every day of her life. She had a way of uplifting others, and her laughter was heard daily. The light of Christ shone brightly through her. "Well done, good and faithful servant!" Matthew 25:21
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 19, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dutton Funeral Home, 300 East Cash, Iowa Park, Texas. Revs. Don and Lydia Pellikan will officiate her service on Sunday, October 20, at 1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 201 East Bank Street, Iowa Park, Texas. Interment will be attended by her family on Monday at Crestview Memorial Cemetery in Wichita Falls, Texas.
An additional celebration of life will be held Sunday, October 27, at 1:00 p.m. at Pecan Gap United Methodist Church, 402 2nd Street, Pecan Gap, Texas, with Rev. Clyde Bostick officiating.
Remembrances can be made to the First United Methodist Churches of Iowa Park and Pecan Gap and the Friendly Door of Iowa Park.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019