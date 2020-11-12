Myrna Spicer
Dean - Myrna Spicer, 84, of Dean, TX passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Funeral services will be 10:00AM, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Dean, TX with Rev. Matt McKay, pastor officiating. Burial will be in the Dean Cemetery under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta, TX.
Visitation will be Friday, November 13, 2020 5:30 to 6:30 PM at the Davis Funeral Home.
Myrna was born August 18, 1936 to Max and Leota (Seal) Hughes in Byers, TX. She was retired cashier at Jolly Truck Stop, having worked there for eighteen years and was a member of the Dean Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, two sisters and former husband, Harvey Spicer.
Survivors include two daughters, Cathy Simmons of Dean, TX and Carla Johnson and husband Jim of Rotonda West, FL; one son, Danny Spicer of Atlanta, GA; five grandchildren, Eric Simmons (Angela), Kyle Spicer (Jacki), Wes Schelter, Brent Schelter (Shayla) and Ashley Nicole Jacobsen; ten great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Janelle Reece and husband Bobby of Dean, TX.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Dean cemetery fund, 7241 State Hwy 79 North, Wichita Falls, TX 76305.
