1/1
Myrna Spicer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myrna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myrna Spicer

Dean - Myrna Spicer, 84, of Dean, TX passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Funeral services will be 10:00AM, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Dean, TX with Rev. Matt McKay, pastor officiating. Burial will be in the Dean Cemetery under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta, TX.

Visitation will be Friday, November 13, 2020 5:30 to 6:30 PM at the Davis Funeral Home.

Myrna was born August 18, 1936 to Max and Leota (Seal) Hughes in Byers, TX. She was retired cashier at Jolly Truck Stop, having worked there for eighteen years and was a member of the Dean Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, two sisters and former husband, Harvey Spicer.

Survivors include two daughters, Cathy Simmons of Dean, TX and Carla Johnson and husband Jim of Rotonda West, FL; one son, Danny Spicer of Atlanta, GA; five grandchildren, Eric Simmons (Angela), Kyle Spicer (Jacki), Wes Schelter, Brent Schelter (Shayla) and Ashley Nicole Jacobsen; ten great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Janelle Reece and husband Bobby of Dean, TX.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Dean cemetery fund, 7241 State Hwy 79 North, Wichita Falls, TX 76305.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home - Henrietta
316 South Bridge Street
Henrietta, TX 76365
(940) 538-4395
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved