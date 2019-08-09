|
Nan Leona Wright
Wichita Falls - Nan Leona Wright, 62, of Wichita Falls, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett with Mr. John Writz, III, officiating. Interment will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Nan was born on April 1, 1957 in Ft. Dix, New Jersey to John and Agnes (Hogan) Sullivan. She graduated from Burkburnett High School, and later received a license in Cosmetology. Nan worked at PPG for several years. She loved her dog "Cowboy" and loved being around people and was always there to help anyone in need.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donnis Wayne Wright; and her sister, Sue Sullivan.
She is survived by her two brothers, John Sullivan of Belton, and Patrick Sullivan and wife Eva of Dean; two sisters, Mary Kolberg and husband Paul of Madison, Wisconsin, and Jane Spinks and husband Roger of Borger; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends who will miss her dearly.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 9, 2019