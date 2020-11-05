Nancy "Jane" Brosch
Petrolia - Nancy "Jane" Robertson Brosch, age 80, of Petrolia, Texas, died on October 30, 2020.
Jane was born on January 4, 1940 to Hunter and Kathleen Robertson in Dumas, Texas. After graduating from Dumas High School, she went on to study Dental Hygiene at Baylor Dental School in Dallas from 1958 - 1960. She practiced in the dental profession nearly 50 years, enjoying every minute of it and her patients loved her!
She was preceded in death by her parents; her former husband, Dr. Edwin A. Brosch, Jr.; her siblings, Janette, Jim, Jill, and Joe. She is survived by her children, "The 5 B's," Belinda Lively and her husband, Chris, of Round Rock, Texas, Bettina "Tina" Peet and her husband, Carl, of Argyle, Texas, Brandon Brosch of Holliday, Texas, Bonnie Odneal and her husband, Darrell, of Valley View, Texas and Beau Brosch of Petrolia, Texas. Jane loved her six grandchildren - Jessica Uriegas, Jenna Lively, Jarrod Lively, Jazzmine Lively, Lauren Brosch and Zachary Brosch; her brother, Jon Robertson of Red River, New Mexico; and her two adoring four-legged "babies," Peggy and Rosie.
The family will be celebrating Jane's life in a private memorial service. They request that in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of her favorite charities - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Cal Farley's Boys Ranch - Amarillo, Texas, and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com