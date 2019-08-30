|
|
Nancy Caroline Davis
Wichita Falls - Nancy Caroline Davis, 80, of Wichita Falls, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
A daughter of the late Boyd Whitchurch and Gladys Johnson Whitchurch, Nancy was born on February 18, 1939 in Sullivan, Illinois. She was a member of Park Place Christian Church. Nancy retired from the SAFB Commissary where she worked for many years.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Davis.
She is survived by her son, Christopher Davis and wife Susie of Aubrey; one grandchild and two great-grandchildren; and her very dear friend, Helen Hamilton of Wichita Falls.
All arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 30, 2019