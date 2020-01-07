Services
DAVIS FUNERAL HOME
316 S BRIDGE
Henrietta, TX 76365-0498
(940) 538-4395
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Cribb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Cribb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Cribb Obituary
Nancy Cribb

Wichita Falls - Nancy Cribb, 51, of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

A celebration of life will be at 2.30 pm at 1229 31st street in Wichita Falls on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

Nancy was born on August 20, 1968 in San Antonio, Texas to Robert and Lenora (West) Hilburn. She was a homemaker and loved the Lake, Barbecues, and Sundays with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jessie Levi Hilburn; sister, Teresa Hilburn.

Survivors include three daughters, Toni Cribb, Crystal Standifer and Kelly Cribb all of Wichita Falls; 17 grandchildren, Dayona, Kayden, Ethan, Sheby, Lexi, Nevaeh, Saige, Carrie, Destiny, Lawrence, C.J., Keegan, Paizlynn, Jonathan, Jackson, Jagger and Timothy; sisters, Candy Humphreys of Wichita Falls, Jessica Green of Michigan, Kay Tubbs of Michigan, Alisha Hilburn of Lubbock, Lenora Williams of Wichita Falls, and Shauna Gomez of San Antonio; brothers, Robert Hilburn of San Antonio, and Samuel Bain of Tustin, California.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -