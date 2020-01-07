|
Nancy Cribb
Wichita Falls - Nancy Cribb, 51, of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020.
A celebration of life will be at 2.30 pm at 1229 31st street in Wichita Falls on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Nancy was born on August 20, 1968 in San Antonio, Texas to Robert and Lenora (West) Hilburn. She was a homemaker and loved the Lake, Barbecues, and Sundays with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jessie Levi Hilburn; sister, Teresa Hilburn.
Survivors include three daughters, Toni Cribb, Crystal Standifer and Kelly Cribb all of Wichita Falls; 17 grandchildren, Dayona, Kayden, Ethan, Sheby, Lexi, Nevaeh, Saige, Carrie, Destiny, Lawrence, C.J., Keegan, Paizlynn, Jonathan, Jackson, Jagger and Timothy; sisters, Candy Humphreys of Wichita Falls, Jessica Green of Michigan, Kay Tubbs of Michigan, Alisha Hilburn of Lubbock, Lenora Williams of Wichita Falls, and Shauna Gomez of San Antonio; brothers, Robert Hilburn of San Antonio, and Samuel Bain of Tustin, California.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020