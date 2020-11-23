Nancy Gee
Henrietta - Nancy Ann Gee, 89, of Wichita Falls, TX passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Graveside services will be 2:00PM, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Buffalo Springs, TX Cemetery under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta, TX.
Nancy was born June 5, 1931 in Wynniewood, OK to Clyde D. and Daisy B. (Smith) Marsh. She was a homemaker.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Anna Beatrice Gardner and two grandchildren, Aaron and Daisy Raley; son in law, Jeff Raley.
Survivors include her five daughters, Brenda Fox and husband Tony of Wichita Falls, TX, Peggy Raley of Bowie, TX, Becky McDowell and husband Jerry of Wichita Falls, TX, Paula Lambert of Bowie, TX and Patricia Ralston and husband Curtis of Wichita Falls, TX; one son, Benny Gee and wife Wanda of Lake Charles, LA; nineteen grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren and she is expecting her first great-great-grandchild in February in 2021; numerous nieces and nephews
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, TX, P.O. Box 4804, Wichita Falls, TX 76308.
