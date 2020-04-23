|
Nancy Gray Sherrill
Evanston, IL - Nancy Gray Sherrill, 86, of Evanston, IL died April 17, 2020. She was born in Urbana, IL, the daughter of Horace Montgomery and Gene Doolen Gray. She attended elementary school in Urbana, IL, and graduated Abbot Academy in Andover, MA, 1950. She received a BA in Economics from Wellesley College in Wellesley, MA, 1954.
She was employed at Boston Safe Deposit & Trust at the time of her marriage to Joseph Newton Sherrill Jr. in 1955. The couple moved to Wichita Falls, Texas in 1957. They have three children.
Mrs. Sherrill was an active community member for over forty years. She served as President of the Junior Service League of Wichita Falls (later Junior League), President of the Board of Directors of the Wichita County Heritage Society, President of the Wichita Falls Museum & Art Center, and President of the Board of Directors of the United Regional Health Care System. She also volunteered in the Wichita Falls Independent School District, as an art lecturer and mentor, with the URHCS Auxiliary and as a docent at the Kell House.
Mrs. Sherrill led the United Regional Board of Directors and was instrumental in the merger of Bethania and Wichita General Hospital in 1997. She valued her work for United Regional. She was proud to help improve the quality of medical care in Wichita Falls.
As a member of the First Presbyterian Church, 1958-2015, Mrs. Sherrill was an Elder, Chairman of the Board of Deacons, and a Sunday School teacher for several years. Mrs. Sherrill was employed as Director of Christian Education, 1975-1980.
Mrs. Sherrill was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Newton Sherrill Jr. After the death of her husband she moved to Evanston in 2015 to be near family.
Mrs. Sherrill was a fine cook, an avid reader, and a crossword addict. She enjoyed traveling with her husband. Favorite destinations were Colorado, the United Kingdom. the French Countryside and the mountains of North Carolina. Walking, quilting, and gardening were favorite daily activities for her.
She is survived by her children, Joseph Newton Sherrill III and wife Mary Ellen Salmon of Ithaca, NY, Faith Montgomery Sherrill of Portland, OR, and Lucy Sherrill Farr and husband Randy of Evanston, IL. Mr. and Mrs. Sherrill are also survived by six grandchildren: Joseph and Dorothy Sherrill, Dan and Lucy Jones, Charles and Nancy Farr.
Funeral services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Mrs. Sherrill will be interred at Riverside Cemetery next to her husband in Wichita Falls, Texas. Memorial gifts in Mrs. Sherrill's memory can be made to either Hospice of Wichita Falls or JourneyCare, Hospice of Illinois.
Arrangements are being handled by Donnellan Family Funeral Service, Skokie, Illinois and Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home in Wichita Falls, TX.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020