Nancy Hudspeth Spalding Lonergan
Wichita Falls, Texas - Nancy Hudspeth Spalding Lonergan, age 86, passed away in Fort Worth, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, July 1, 2019 in Lunn's Colonial Chapel with David Bindel officiating. Burial will follow the service in Crestview Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. There will be a visitation prior to the service from 9-10 AM at the funeral home.
Nancy was born August 26, 1932 to William and Velma (McCollum) Hudspeth in Calexico, California. She moved to Dallas, Texas at age 5. Nancy attended Highland Park High School, Southern Methodist University (SMU), and the University of Texas at Austin where she was a Chi Omega, and a Life Member of Texas Exes.
She married George Morris Spalding on September 1, 1951 and he preceded Nancy in death in 1977. Nancy was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Dolores Hudspeth in 1991. On April 9, 1988 she married James Dennis Lonergan and he preceded her in death in 2007.
After moving back to Wichita Falls in 1956 from Fort Worth, Texas she became very active in the community and was involved with numerous clubs and service organizations. Nancy served on the past boards: as Secretary of the Broadway Theatre League, Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre, Wichita Falls Museum and Art Center (executive board, and advisory board); Junior League of Wichita Falls (board member and sustaining advisor); Senior-Junior Forum, Geologists and Land Wives Club; Hospice Board of Directors (3 years term).
Nancy received the prestigious "Sustainer of Merit Award" in 1983 from the Junior League for outstanding service to the community.
Nancy was also a member of the Unity III Study Club, Junior League of Wichita Falls, Cotillion Club (past president), Carousel Club, Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre, Symphony Women's League, Wichita County Heritage Society, Kemp Center for the Arts, Texas Exes Association Life Member (helped establish the omicron Theta Chapter of Chi Omega at Midwestern State University in 1966 and hosted many functions for the Chapter), Wichita Falls Country Club.
She was a long time member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Nancy is survived by children: daughter, Jan Spalding Stahler and husband, John (Bo) Stahler of Wichita Falls; daughter, Diane Spalding Osborne and husband, Jeffrey Kevin Osborne of Fort Worth Texas; son, Christopher Cash Spalding and wife, Lori Bianco Spalding of Crowley, Texas; stepchildren: David C. Lonergan and wife Kim of Dallas, Texas; Sean P. Lonergan and wife Teresa of Denton, Texas; Brian C. Lonergan and wife Carol of Tempe, Arizona; Matthew C. Lonergan and wife Laura of Nashville, Tennessee.
Her grandchildren: Brian Stahler and wife, Angela of Wichita Falls, Texas; Robert and wife, Farrah of Wichita Falls, Texas; Lauren Stahler and fiancé, Tommy Carter of Wichita Falls, Texas; Brooke and Morgan Osborne of Fort Worth, Texas; Cash, Morris and Radley Spalding of Crowley, Texas; Seamus and wife Katy Lonergan of Dallas, Texas; Brian and wife Jessica Lonergan of Dallas, Texas; Tim, and wife Laura Lonergan of Atlanta, Georgia; Micael and James Lonergan of Dallas, Texas; Devin and husband Jonathan Holt of Denton, Texas; Katie and husband, Andrew Guernsey of Denton, Texas; Colleen and husband, Jeffrey Grindle of Denton, Texas; Heather and Page Traw of Tempe, Arizona and Andrew Lonergan of Nashville, Tennessee.
Her great grandchildren: Addison and Jack Stahler of Wichita Falls, Texas; Benjamin Stahler of Wichita Falls, Texas; Avery and Ketlyn Lonergan of Dallas, Texas; Soryn, Rylan, Fynley Lonergan of Dallas, Texas; Sydney and Anna Holt of Denton, Texas; Carter and Campbell Guernsey of Denton, Texas; Camden and Carlynn Grindle of Denton, Texas; Wes, Sam and Max Lonergan of Atlanta, Georgia.
Nancy loved people and was a giving and caring person. She was also an animal lover, taking in many stray animals and caring for them. She was always involved in the Wichita Falls community.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's .
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News on June 30, 2019