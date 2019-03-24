Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
University United Methodist Church
Nancy Louise Baugh Obituary
Nancy Louise Baugh

Wichita Falls, TX

Nancy Louise Baugh, 68, of Wichita Falls passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 7 until 8 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at University United Methodist Church with Rev. Tom Medley officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Homes.

Nancy was born on January 8, 1951 in Amarillo to the late George Archie and Marcia (Rutledge) Sterley. She was a member of University United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the Choir. Nancy was also active in the United Methodist Women in the North Texas Conference. She was retired from Civil Service at Sheppard AFB.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Nancy is survived by daughter Adrianne Sterley and husband James of Wichita Falls; grandchildren Ruth, James David, Catherine, and Peter Sterley; sister Sharon Ann Dean and husband Dr. Joe Dean of Plano; and brother George David Sterley of Wichita Falls.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in Nancy's name to the North Texas Conference of United Methodist Women c/o Julie B. Noel, President, 9526 Heatherdale Drive, Dallas, Texas 75243.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 24, 2019
