Nancy Wadsworth Gowen
Nancy Wadsworth Gowen, age 63, of Holliday, Texas, passed away Friday evening, December 6, 2019, at a Wichita Falls, Texas hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church of Electra, Texas with Rev. Bob Lee, pastor, officiating. The family will be receiving guests at Aulds Funeral Home in Electra from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening, December 10, 2019. Cremation services will be held by Aulds Funeral Home following the funeral.
Nancy was born July 4, 1956 in Bowie, Texas to the late Charles W. Wadsworth, Sr. and Bonnie Mae Allen Wadsworth. After attending schools in Holliday, she became employed as a sales associate at the Ember Shop of Wichita Falls for more than ten years. Then for the next twenty years, she did home day care for kids.
She and Gene Gowen were married December 23, 1999 in Wichita Falls. After their marriage, they resided in Punkin Center near Electra until July, 2013, when they moved to Holliday.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Wichita Falls and a former member of the Mothers of Twins Club in Wichita Falls.
Survivors include her husband Gene of the home; four sons, Justin Lovorn of Paw Paw Michigan, Jason Lovorn and his wife Shannon, of Allegan, Michigan, John Hanson and his wife Kathy, of Fort Worth, Texas, and James Gowen, and his wife Stacy, of Wichita Falls; one daughter, Sheri Blanchard and her husband Tim, of San Antonio, Texas; one sister, Lamesa Foster and her husband Ted, Jr., of Holliday; one brother, Don Wadsworth and his wife Kelli, also of Holliday; ten grandchildren; and 2 great-granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Bertha Whitling and Robbie Hollis, and one brother, Charles Wadsworth, Jr.
For those desiring, the family suggests memorials to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019