Nathan D. Abbott
Graham, TX
Nathan D. Abbott, 93, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 in Graham. Funeral will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at First Baptist Church Graham. Burial will follow in Pioneer Cemetery under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.
Nathan was born February 8, 1926 in Burkburnett, Texas to the late Nathan Dave Abbott and Blanche Mae (Williamson) Abbott. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy serving during World War II. He married Dottie Kent, July 4, 1947 in Burkburnett. She preceded him in death on March 14, 1990. Nathan was a retired employee of Texas Electric serving as a supervisor at the Graham Power Plant and as a startup consultant at the Comanche Peak nuclear plant. He married Jewel Willis, February 6, 1993 in Graham. Nathan was an active member of First Baptist Church Graham for 60 years.
Survivors include; wife, Jewel Abbott of Graham; daughter, Martha Abbott Barron and husband Richard of Fort Worth; sister, Sue Beaver of Lawton, OK.; Step-sons, Don Willis and wife Lynda of The Woodlands and Barry Willis and wife Suzanne of Perryton; grandchildren, Nathan "Mike" Barron and wife Alexis, Neeley Crabtree and husband Rodney, Tracey Mowrey, Charlotte Willis, Cory Willis and Sara Spence; numerous great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Nathan was preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy Mowrey, son-in-law Troy Mowrey, step grandson, Dean Willis, four sisters and three brothers.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Dystonia Medical Research Foundation.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 5, 2019