Nathan Lee Shack
Nathan Lee Shack passed away February 10, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Graham. McMillan-Satterwhite Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Nathan was born July 8, 1926 and grew up in Wilbarger County. He served in the US Army in the Pacific theater in World War II. Nathan was a 38-year member of The Graham Lions Club which he joined in 1981 and was president 1988-89. He remained an active member. He was active in many aspects of Graham serving on many committees and boards. He was a rancher, highway contractor, and partner in Black Shack Enterprises which owned and operated Ray Black Ford in Graham and was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church in Graham.
Survivors include 2 sons, Dr. Bruce Shack and wife Wanda of Chattanooga, Tennessee and Jamye Rogers and wife Trish of Graham; 2 daughters, Terri Weaver and Greg of Vernon and Janan Burch and husband Lee of Graham; 8 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson. Nathan was preceded in death by his wife, Joy Shack and by a sister and two brothers.
In memory of Nathan, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 700 Third St, Graham, TX 76450, or to Virginia's House, PO Box 155, Graham, TX 76450 or to .
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020